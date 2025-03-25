Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Lineup Might Get More Confusing with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip lineup has always been a bit tricky to follow, especially when it comes to the mid-range and budget segments. However, the flagship series usually stays somewhat simpler — until now. Qualcomm may launch its upcoming processor under the name Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead of the originally expected Snapdragon 8s Elite, adding another twist to its already complex naming structure.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: What We Know So Far

Recent leaks, particularly from reliable source Digital Chat Station, suggest that Qualcomm is working on a chip labeled SM8735, which was initially believed to be the Snapdragon 8s Elite. However, the leaker claims that Qualcomm might drop the “Elite” branding, opting for Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead.

The leaked specifications reveal some interesting details about this upcoming SoC. It’s reportedly built on TSMC’s 4nm process, ensuring high performance and power efficiency. The core setup will include:

1 Cortex-X4 prime core , clocked at 3.21GHz for top-end performance.

, clocked at for top-end performance. Three Cortex-A720 performance cores , running at 3.01GHz .

, running at . Two additional Cortex-A720 cores , clocked at 2.8GHz for balanced performance.

, clocked at for balanced performance. Two Cortex-A720 cores run at a lower 2.02GHz for power efficiency.

The GPU is reportedly Adreno 825, which seems to be a scaled-down version of the Adreno 830 found in Qualcomm’s more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite. This suggests that the 8s Gen 4 will offer strong graphical performance, though not quite on par with the top-tier Elite chips.

Additionally, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will feature the same Image Signal Processor (ISP) as the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It means the photography and video processing capabilities will remain impressive despite the slight performance downgrade elsewhere.

Why the Name Change?

One of the more puzzling parts of this leak is why Qualcomm is moving away from the “Elite” branding for this chip. According to Digital Chat Station, the reason boils down to the CPU architecture. Unlike the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which uses Qualcomm’s custom-built Oryon CPU cores, the SM8735 chip sticks with ARM’s standard Cortex architecture. This difference reportedly disqualifies it from the Elite branding, leading to the 8s Gen 4 name instead.

While this reasoning makes sense from a technical perspective, it complicates the lineup for consumers. Normally, Snapdragon chips follow a clear pattern — 8 Gen X for flagships and 8s Gen X for slightly more affordable versions. With the 8s Gen 4 arriving without a corresponding 8 Gen 4 (which many assumed would be the 8 Elite), it creates confusion about what comes next in the lineup.

When Will We See the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 in Phones?

If the leaks hold true, smartphones with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will hit the market as early as April 2025. This timing suggests we might hear an official announcement from Qualcomm soon — likely during Mobile World Congress 2025 or a dedicated launch event.

The Bigger Picture: Qualcomm’s Naming Problem

Qualcomm has a history of complicated product naming, and this latest twist only adds to the confusion. With names like Snapdragon 8 Elite, 8s Elite, and now 8s Gen 4, it’s becoming harder for average consumers to distinguish between flagship, sub-flagship, and mid-range processors.

We will see whether Qualcomm will stick with this new naming approach or simplify things in future generations. For now, though, it looks like Snapdragon fans might need to pay closer attention than ever to keep track of what’s really inside their next smartphone.

See Also: Qualcomm Refreshes Snapdragon G-Series Chips with Major Upgrades for Handheld Gaming