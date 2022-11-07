Qualcomm’s Upcoming Desktop Processor May Rival Apple Silicon Chips: Source

Qualcomm falls behind Apple in terms of computer processors, while Windows workstations powered by Apple Silicon have regularly outpaced Snapdragon-powered machines. However recently, a tipster Kuba Wojciechowski has provided the first apparent specs of a new Qualcomm “desktop” processor that is expected to be released in 2024. According to Wojciechowski, the processor’s codename is Hamoa, and it may include as many as 12 CPU cores. He believes that it might feature 8 performance cores along with 4 efficiency cores.

This rumored processor will contain in-house cores based on Nuvia’s Phoenix CPU, the same memory, and cache configuration compared to Apple’s M1 hardware, according to the source.

Qualcomm’s Upcoming Desktop Processor May Rival Silicon Apple Chips: Report

Nuvia earlier claimed that the Phoenix CPU achieves higher single-core Geekbench scores than the Zen 2 processor in the Ryzen 4700U while consuming less power. Moreover, it appears to give far higher performance than competing Apple A13 devices. It goes without saying that Qualcomm’s competitors have all released newer CPUs since then, but Phoenix indicates a useful CPU update for Qualcomm.

Wojciechowski also claims that Hamoa will support separate GPUs, presumably enabling PC manufacturers to include their own graphics cards. This would be a departure from the existing Snapdragon PC processors that have Adreno graphics.

Aside from that, the leaker said that the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would have a 1+4+3 CPU core configuration, with one Cortex-X3 core, four Cortex-A715 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. This contradicts a Weibo leaker’s prior allegation that two of the Cortex-A715 cores will be replaced with two Cortex-A710 cores.

