Pakistan is rapidly moving towards a digital future. One of the strongest signs of this shift is the success of Raast, the country’s first instant digital payment system. Since SBP launched Raast, it has handled over 892 million transactions, totalling Rs 20 trillion. That’s a huge leap forward for digital payments in the country!

Just recently, the SBP launched the “Go Cashless” campaign during Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025. The campaign kicked off at a popular shopping mall in Clifton, Karachi, and was led by Deputy Governor SBP Saleem Ullah, in collaboration with 12 top financial institutions.

Raast Hits Rs 20 Trillion Milestone as SBP Promotes a Cashless Future

The main reason behind this campaign is to encourage even more people to adopt digital payments. It’s an effort to educate both vendors and customers about how easy, safe, and beneficial digital payments can be. Whether you’re a shopkeeper or a regular shopper, going cashless can save time, reduce risks, and even help businesses grow.

Speaking at the event, Saleem Ullah emphasised that this campaign is more than just a weekend activity—it’s part of a bigger vision. The SBP wants to see Pakistan become a digital, financially inclusive economy, where people from all walks of life use digital payment methods for everyday transactions.

And the numbers speak for themselves. In just the Q2 of 2025, Raast processed 795.7 million transactions worth Rs 6.4 trillion. Meanwhile, mobile and internet banking transactions saw a 62% increase. This shift shows that more and more people are trusting and switching to online banking solutions.

Even more impressively, digital transactions grew by 35% in FY24. The number of transactions also jumped from Rs 4.7 billion to Rs 6.4 billion. Moreover, their total value reached an eye-popping Rs 547 trillion.

Through the Go Cashless campaign, the SBP is showing that digital payments are not just for big businesses. Everyone can benefit, from a small vendor in a local market to a major store in a mall. It’s all about making payments faster, safer, and more convenient.

The future of payments in Pakistan is digital, and with initiatives like this, that future is getting closer every day.