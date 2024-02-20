Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Lodges YouTube Theft case Against Former Manager

The popular music icon of Pakistan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has lodged a criminal case with the FIA against his former manager, Salman Ahmed for blackmailing him and using his YouTube channel without his authorization. In his complaint, the famous singer said: “In order to manage my professional work, I hired Salman Ahmed, son of Shaikh Saleem Ahmed, as my manager, along with various other professional duties regarding managing my work. Mr. Ahmed is involved in blackmailing, defaming, and threatening me. He has threatened me that he will destroy my career if I stop working with him. He has also threatened me that he has my videos, which he intends to release to damage me and my family.”

Additionally, Rahat and Ahmed have been at odds for a few weeks now since the former revealed that a new team would be in charge of managing him. Salman Ahmed’s PME (Portfolio Managing Events) World managed Rahat for around 12 years before the tussle began around two months ago. After the association between the two individuals publicly ended, a video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan appeared on social media in which he was beating one of his band members. Rahat’s new management alleged that Salman Ahmed was responsible for making the secret video and publishing it to the media to malign Rahat.

Moreover, Rahat added that his former manager illegally took control of his channel, which has around eight million followers. He said,

“I also assigned him the duty of creating a YouTube channel with the name of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for uploading my latest songs and videos. The YouTube channel was created in the year 2016 but later on in 2022 Mr Salman Ahmad illegally and unlawfully changed the logins and name of the YouTube channel. The URL of the YouTube channel is https://youtube.com/@TheFolkAndSoulStudio?si=KDAEFkJ1OQIDRSjI having 7.96 million subscribers.”

“In this background, having jealousy within the cultural circles, people like Salman Ahmed having nefarious designs have been making consistent efforts to tarnish my image and to earn money by misusing my name by unauthorized use of identity information. Mr. Salman Ahmed being privy to all my commercial activities in the field of Qawwali and singing, very cleverly fabricated, committed a criminal breach of trust and edited my Youtube account to get wrongful gain due to which I have suffered a lot of loss and have defamed by his calculated campaign launched against me, he added.”