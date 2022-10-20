Rahbar: NADRA Mobile App To Facilitate Citizens

The National Database and Registration Authority of Pakistan has launched a handy mobile app ‘Rahbar’on Wednesday. The main aim of this NADRA Mobile app is to facilitate every citizen to find the nearest NADRA Service Centre and much more through a simple process.

NADRA Mobile App: A Good Initiative Towards Digital Pakistan

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik said that citizen’s residing in Pakistan are unable to know the location of a NADRA center that best suits their vicinity. So, they are announcing a citizen-centric mobile app to facilitate them. He further stated that:

“With the Rahbar app, the citizens can now make a well-informed decision about visiting any NADRA centre, keeping in view the location, distance, number of applicants-in-waiting, and average processing time through their mobile phones,”

No doubt, such initiatives towards digital Pakistan aim at converting NADRA offices into citizen service centers, rather than only registration centers. Malik stated:

“Rahbar Mobile App will ensure convenience and auto-facilitation for a common citizen along with cementing the direct partnership between NADRA services and the society as a whole. From now onwards, NADRA’s service will be seen from the public eye, which will hold the authority accountable and transparent before the people of Pakistan.”

The Rahbar app will display the offices in a list view as well as on a map. The map will also show the location of the nearby Mobile Registration Van along with the registration office. It will make it convenient for users to navigate towards any NADRA center with ease. In addition to that, the app also comprises filters to sort the centers, including female-only centres, 24/7 NADRA centres, and regular executive NADRA centres.

The best part is that the app has an auto-refresh feature that will operate after every three minutes to update the data. Moreover, it has its own search engine that will enable the search of all NADRA’s offices through city, name, or location. This app has been specially designed in both Urdu and English in order to facilitate the Pakistani people. The navigational mobile app Rahbar showcases NADRA’s technical capabilities and citizen-centric approach as well.

Rahbar Mobile App is available to download from Google Play Store (Android) and Apple Store (iOS) which can easily be accessed from all over Pakistan.

Also Read: Redmi Note 12 Series Will Launch This Month – PhoneWorld