Raids Against Illegal Tampering/Cloning of Mobile Phone Handsets

In a major crackdown on illegal tampering, cloning, and selling of mobile phone IMEIs, PTA Zonal Office Faisalabad, in collaboration with FIA (CCRC), conducted three successful raids at key mobile phone retail and repair shops in Faisalabad’s commercial hub (Kacheri Bazar, Clock Tower).

Seventeen patched handsets were recovered from two retail shops, while one bait handset and a laptop with Chimera software—used for IMEI tampering—were confiscated from a repair shop. Five individuals were arrested and FIRs lodged by FIA.

These decisive actions are part of PTA’s ongoing commitment to combat telecom fraud, prevent exchequer losses, and mitigate national security risks. Illegally tampered phones pose serious threats by enabling untraceable communications used in cybercrime, financial fraud, abduction, and other illicit activities.

PTA urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious cloning/tampering incidents. Strict regulatory enforcement continues, and violators will face legal consequences.

Also Read: PTA Takes Action Against Track and Trace Pvt Ltd for Violating Telecom License Terms