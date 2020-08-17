Raising the flag higher with pride

The telecommunication industry is known for coming up with bright and innovative ads every Independence Day. The sector has been playing a key role in keeping the nation connected during these unprecedented times, for which its services are commendable. However, one can’t deny the fact that, we look forward to the creativity unleashed in the advertisements by our telecom giants, to reach out well with the audience bursting with pride, and evoke the relationship our present has with our past, and reminisce the glory of our beloved flag.

While reeling from the effects of pandemic, the nation recently celebrated its first Independence Day with traditional fervor. Let’s take into account which telcos managed to raise the flag higher through their advertisements and won the people over:

Telenor

Telenor by engaging social media stars, creatively shot its Independence Day advertisement by encouraging the youth to dream. The ad comes as part of its ‘More se zyada Pakistani’ campaign, reassuring the empowerment which we Pakistanis as a nation enjoy, however, it was too focused on youth and couldn’t manage to stay relevant to higher age groups.

Jazz

The advertisement by Jazz featuring Esra Biligic, famous Turkish star from Diriliş: Ertuğrul, wishing Pakistan Independence Day was a massive disappointment. Simply put, the ad was just a celebrity endorsement with complete absence of any creative element.

Zong

Unexpectedly, Zong did not come up with any new advertisement to rejoice the independence this year. A mix of older ads with scenic regional landscapes and Atif Aslam’s voice was aired, however, it couldn’t quite justify the high expectations we had from Zong.

Ufone

Lastly, through its soul stirring commercial, Ufone has won the hearts of all the Pakistanis through its Independence Day ad, as it highly regards the roles of those selfless individuals, working relentlessly for the greater good. These frontline heroes in different forms as doctors, paramedics, teachers, food deliverers, etc. have been putting the lives and health of others before their own during the pandemic, and Ufone has paid them a much deserved tribute for their service, courage, humanity, and bravery. The ad is an apt reminder for us all that this Independence day is a gift from these heroes to the country, who are continuously playing a major role in putting smiles across the nation and without whom this celebration wouldn’t have been so joyful.

