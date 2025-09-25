Rajab Butt in Hot Water as NCCIA Files FIR in Gambling App Case After Ducky Bhai Arrest

YouTuber Rajab Butt has become the latest content creator to face legal action as the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) filed an FIR against him for allegedly promoting gambling applications.

The move comes shortly after the arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai, who remains in custody on similar charges. His case has already seen multiple hearings, with investigators probing the extent of his involvement in marketing betting platforms.

According to NCCIA, Rajab Butt allegedly used his social media channels to advertise gambling services to his followers. Authorities summoned him to explain his role, but his repeated absence raised suspicions of intentional non-cooperation. The agency eventually escalated matters by formally lodging an FIR.

Rajab had already left Pakistan as controversies around him grew, choosing to remain abroad while cases mounted. Officials say the latest action signals a broader crackdown on influencers accused of misusing digital platforms to promote betting content.

Observers note that the NCCIA’s widening investigation reflects increasing regulatory scrutiny of online promotions in Pakistan, where authorities are under pressure to curb illegal digital practices.