Rajab Butt in Trouble Again: Lahore Seminary Demands FIR and Social Media Ban Over Alleged Blasphemy

A well-known Pakistani YouTuber, Rajab Butt, is once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. This time, a Lahore-based religious seminary has issued a fatwa against him. The fatwa calls for legal action over alleged disrespect of sacred Islamic figures in one of his recent vlogs. So, Lahore Seminary demanded an FIR and a social media ban on Rajab Butt.

According to reports, the fatwa was issued by Darul Afta, a religious body in Lahore. In its statement, Darul Afta said that Rajab Butt used inappropriate and disrespectful language about the companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The video in question was uploaded during the holy month of Muharram, which holds special importance for Muslims around the world.

The fatwa explains that the companions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are highly respected in Islam. They are mentioned with honour in the Holy Quran and Hadith. Therefore, any insult or disrespect towards them is seen as a serious offence by the religious community.

The seminary has demanded that an FIR be registered against Rajab Butt. It has also urged the government to ban his social media accounts. The fatwa states that blocking his YouTube channel and other social media pages will stop him from spreading what it calls “derogatory content”.

In addition to banning his online presence, Darul Afta wants the government to stop Rajab Butt from appearing on TV or other digital media platforms.

This is not the first time Rajab Butt has faced criticism over religious matters. In the past, he launched a perfume called “295 Perfume”. The name sparked outrage as it seemed to refer to Section 295 of Pakistan’s blasphemy law. After public backlash, Rajab Butt issued an apology and discontinued the product.

This time, too, the fatwa clearly says that any action against the YouTuber must be legal. It warns the public not to take matters into their own hands. Religious scholars have asked people to stay calm and let the law handle the situation.

The controversy has once again raised questions about the responsibilities of content creators. Many believe that freedom of expression should not cross the line of hurting religious sentiments.

So far, Rajab Butt has not released an official statement on the new fatwa. It remains to be seen how he and the authorities respond to this latest controversy.