Rakuten ‘BIG’ Arrived with Huge Display & Under-Display Selfie Camera

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is the first handset in the world that features an under-display selfie camera, introduced in the previous month. Now, the Japanese telecommunication company Rakuten has also entered the group with the launch of its Rakuten BIG smartphone, whose key highlights are the massive display and an under-display selfie camera. This phone is called the ‘BIG’ Rakuten for its huge footprint.

Running on Android 10 OS, the Rakuten Major smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm snapdragon 765 G chipset. As regards the display, with the support of an in-display fingerprint scanner, this phone features a big 6.9-inch Full HD+ OLED screen. This phone is in three colors: black, white, and red Crimson.

Rakuten ‘BIG’ has a vertically designed, quad-rear camera designed with a 64-megapixel main camera,8 megapixels, and 2-megapixel depth and macro cameras. This device has a quad-rear camera layout. This phone has a 32 megapixels selfie camera under-display for selfie and video calls. This means that the user gets a full-screen view without notches.

This phone’s 765 G chipset is combined with RAM 6 GB and internal storage 128 GB. The MicroSD card will further, extend the storage. This mobile has all other connectivity functions, especially 5 G network support.

With respect to the battery, a strong 4,000mAH battery is supplied to that phone. In addition, the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance as well as its support of NFC connectivity is included in this phone.

The Rakuten BIG is currently on the Japanese market for the interested parties with a price tag of 69,800 yen or $660 for its only 6GB+128 GB version. Globally launch and price are currently unknown.

Rakuten BIG Detailed Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G CPU: 2.4GHz Octa-core

2.4GHz Octa-core GPU: Adreno 620

Adreno 620 OS : Android 10

: Android 10 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.9″ OLED with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution

: Memory : RAM : 6GB Internal : 128GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 64 MP (wide)

8 MP (Ultrawide)

2 MP (Macro)

2 MP, (depth) Front : 32MP

: Colors: Black, White, Red

Black, White, Red Fingerprint sensor: In-display

In-display Battery : 4,000 mAh

: 4,000 mAh Price: $660

