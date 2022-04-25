Ramadan with YouTube, five channels to follow for delicious iftar and sehar recipes

In Pakistan, the month of blessings creates an environment of peace & harmony but also inaugurates a food fest managed by the iron ladies of our households. From khajle, pheni, parathe, and lassi in sehri to a variety of pakoray, homemade beverages, and other fried goods, Pakistanis assure to eat like a king during this month.

YouTube – the biggest online video platform, has adhered to the love of food in Pakistan and its importance in Ramadan. The platform has famous 5 channels in Pakistan that deal with cooking, eatery, and cuisine. The list is an amusing amalgamation of modern cookery, desi dishes, nostalgic values, unique style, and of course sheer entertainment.

Top 5 channels to follow in Ramadan 2022

Ruby Ka Kitchen

An American based channel run by a Pakistani-rooted mother, Ruby, teaches easy to cook local dishes. Over 4.81 million subscribers from Pakistan, India and other international states praised the unique style and presentation of the channel.

https://www.youtube.com/c/RubyKaKitchen

The channel holds a special place for Pakistan rooted foreign nationals, as this Ramadan, they can learn to cook authentic subcontinent dishes and feel connected to their homeland.

Kitchen with Amna

Amna has become one of the most subscribed female content creators in Pakistan, with 4.26 million subscribers. The channel features videos on exotic dishes and cooking tips regarding local Indo-Pak dishes, American snacks, Arabic cuisine, Chinese cuisine, desserts, beverages, and many more.

https://www.youtube.com/c/KitchenWithAmna

Currently, the digital chef has uploaded a series of recipes targeted for Ramadan that can add significant value to the iftar menu.

Food Fusion

The amazing fusion of a husband-wife has received global acclaim for their mouth-watering recipes and whimsical style. During the journey of five years, the couple has gained over 3.92 million subscribers.

https://www.youtube.com/c/FoodfusionPk

The Ramadan special content by the Karachi based couple has a vast viewership. The channel has been acclaimed as one of the most loved digital food channels in Pakistan.

Village Food Secrets

Mubashir Siddique gained massive popularity for his desi cooking style and has around 3.59 million subscribers. His videos roam around the village of Sialkot, Punjab, in which he cooks authentic rural food, including savoury, sweet dishes, drinks and snacks.

https://www.youtube.com/c/VillageFoodSecrets

The desi chef has designed special videos for the holy month, in which he has taught to replicate restaurant-style meals for iftar.

Cooking Chaos

The duo of Yasir and Abdul Rahman has created a cooking channel with a humorous touch. The amateur style of cooking and daily challenges to try new recipes has been very appealing and relatable to Gen Z.

https://www.youtube.com/c/CookingChaos

All young cooks and inspiring Ramadan chefs will find the content not only delightful but informative at the same time.