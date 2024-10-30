Ramiz Raja Furious with Social Media Backlash After Comments to Shan Masood

Ramiz Raja has been recently subjected to harsh criticism after his post-match comments to Pakistan test team captain Shan Masood, following Pakistan’s 2-1 Test series victory over England. The controversy arose after Raja asked Shan, “Aapne 6 losses in a row kaise achieve kiya?” instead of focusing on the recent series win.

In response, the former cricketer and PCB chairman addressed the backlash on his YouTube channel and defended his remarks. He explained that his intent was not to downplay Pakistan’s success but rather to discuss the team’s resilience and how they overcame recent challenges. “I asked a couple of questions, and my goal wasn’t to belittle anyone or cast Pakistan’s victory in a negative light,” he said. Raja stressed that, as a cricket commentator, Pakistan’s wins prove beneficial for the entire cricket ecosystem. “The more Pakistan wins, the more opportunities open up for all of us in the cricketing ecosystem,” he noted.

Raja also responded to the backlash by pointing out the unpredictable nature of social media, saying, “Pakistan zinda hi social media pe hai.” He also expressed frustration over the misconception of his comments, saying, “If I lived my life based on social media narratives, I wouldn’t be in this field. There are many uninformed opinions from people who haven’t played cricket but act like experts.”

The former PCB chairman further clarified that his intent was never to question Shan Masood’s captaincy and that he was astonished at how quickly the situation turned into controversy. “When Bangladesh won 2-0, I didn’t ask for anyone to be removed. Why would I question Shan’s captaincy after a series win?” he asserted.

Also read:

Punjab College Rape Allegations: Social Media Misinformation or Reality?