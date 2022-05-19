Ransomware Attacks: How to protect your data in a few steps

Ransomware attacks affect everyone from small businesses to major corporations. It is up to all of us to make sure they do not succeed.

Ransomware is a sort of virus that prevents users from accessing a system, device, or file until they pay a ransom. This is accomplished via ransomware encrypting files on the endpoint, threatening to delete files, or limiting system access. Ransomware assaults against hospitals, emergency call centers, and other important infrastructure can be particularly damaging.

Consider Data Encryption to block ransomware

To properly protect against ransomware, businesses should consider a data protection solution that includes application whitelisting, access control, and data encryption. The technique of designating which software applications or executable files are allowed to operate is known as application whitelisting. This prevents malware from infiltrating and executing on the network.

Maintain Backups

Backing up crucial data is the single most efficient technique of recovering from a ransomware infestation, according to the MS-ISAC. However, there are a few factors to consider. Your backup files should be well-protected and stored offline or out-of-band so that hackers can’t access them.

Never Click on Unsafe links

Clicking on links in spam messages or on unfamiliar websites should be avoided. When you click on malicious links, an automated download may begin, potentially infecting your machine.