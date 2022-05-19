Rapid Development in Field of IT is Essential for Pakistan’s Development: President

On Wednesday, President Dr. Arif Alvi stated that rapid development in the domains of information technology and science was critical for Pakistan’s progress, and he asked the youth to participate by excelling in modern fields of knowledge.

He was speaking at the Pakistan Institute for Conflict Studies (PICS)-organized National Youth Convention 2022, which was attended by the former chief of the air staff Air Chief Marshal (r) Sohail Aman, Director General of PICS Major General (r) Saad Khattak, and a large number of students and youth leaders. Apart from education, President Alvi emphasized the importance of character development, urging young people to uphold good standards in their daily lives by rejecting dishonesty and corruption.

He emphasized that intellectual and financial corruption had severely harmed Pakistan and urged the youth to avoid it. The President stated that the contribution of youth via intellectual growth was critical in transforming Pakistan into the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He said Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities were a source of pride for the Islamic world, recalling how the country became a nuclear power in just seven years in response to India’s atomic tests in 1974. He said that the country’s nuclear deterrent not only held the enemy at bay but also strengthened its defense.

President Alvi claimed that by sheltering four million Afghan refugees on its soil for over four decades, Pakistan has always emerged morally strong in the international community. On the other side, he claimed that the world was hypocritical by refusing to help refugees. He said the Pakistani people have always shown perseverance in the face of adversity, whether it was dealing with terrorism or natural calamities such as the devastating earthquake in 2005.

Furthermore, the premier urged the youngsters to delve into the world of in-depth knowledge by developing a habit of reading books and practicing excellent communication in order to express their message in the appropriate context. Former Air Chief Sohail Aman said that by working properly and with determination, millennials might make a significant contribution to the prosperity of their motherland.

