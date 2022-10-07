RatMilad: This app can record video from your camera by Taking Control of Phone

Zimperium, a mobile security firm announced an Android Spyware named RatMilad that can control users’ devices. This app somehow takes unclear permission from users and if the permission is granted, that user is in trouble.

The app can now access the camera to take pictures and record video/audio. While this app is not available on the Android app store, the link is being distributed to people over social media where hackers ask users to install the particular app on their phone which later on turn out to be fake.

According to the Zimperium team, RatMilad can perform these malicious activities:

Sound and video recording

Snag MAC address of device

Get SMS list and call logs

View GPS location and clipboard data

Get SIM info, including mobile number, country, IMEI, etc.

Read, write, delete files

Upload files to the malicious actor’s command-and-control server

See a list of installed apps and set new permissions for them

Phone info, including model, brand, build ID, the Android version, and manufacturer

The data collected by the app is used to blackmail people and gather intelligence for various reasons.

How to avoid RatMilad

Since the research team was not able to find this app on the Android Play store, so the issue will not be solved by deleting an app from the store. Instead, since this app is distributed through links on various social media platforms, one should not click on any link that is sent by unknown people. Staying away from suspicious links is the only solution.

Also Read: 25+ Apps with over 10 Million Downloads on Google Play Store are Malicious: Report