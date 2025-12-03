Rawalpindi Introduces Drone Surveillance, Expands Camera Network to Enhance Traffic Enforcement

Rawalpindi has launched an extensive drone and camera-based surveillance system to strengthen traffic law enforcement, targeting the city’s most congested and violation-prone areas. As part of Punjab’s broader push for modernized traffic management, Rawalpindi has become the first city in the province to implement large-scale drone monitoring integrated with the Safe City system. The initiative represents a significant move toward technology-driven road safety in one of Punjab’s busiest cities.

Chief Technology Officer Farhan Aslam explained that the system is designed to curb unsafe driving through real-time monitoring. “We are now acting against violators through live drone surveillance,” he stated.

The system will primarily focus on underage drivers, helmetless motorcyclists, and one-way violations. Authorities emphasized that the goal is to save lives rather than merely issue fines.

The e-challan system, fully integrated with the Safe City Command and Control Centre since November 22, has already issued approximately 600 electronic tickets within its first four days.

Currently, more than 2,000 cameras at 359 locations, plus an additional 15 at city entry and exit points, are active. These devices monitor traffic flow, track violations, review traffic warden performance, and oversee major routes.

Enforcement is initially concentrating on life-threatening violations, including mobile phone use while driving, not wearing helmets, and ignoring seatbelt rules.

Also read:

Pakistan China EV Cooperation Expands to Joint Ventures in Lithium Batteries and Drones