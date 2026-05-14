Rawalpindi has officially introduced a new digital traffic fine system aimed at making traffic enforcement more transparent and evidence-based. The system has been launched for the first time in the city and is designed to improve how traffic violations are recorded and processed.

Under this new approach, called the “One App / Evidence-Based Challaning” system, traffic violations will be captured through video recordings. These recordings will be stored as official evidence and can be verified later, reducing the chances of dispute or error in issuing fines.

Rawalpindi Introduces Video-Based Digital Traffic Fine System

Officials explained that the system is not limited to traffic violations only. It also allows real-time verification of important documents on the spot. These include national identity cards, driving licences, FIR records, vehicle ownership details, fitness certificates, and route permits. All of this information will be checked instantly through a connected digital platform.

Authorities further stated that the same digital monitoring approach will also be used to take action against illegal encroachments and environmental violations. This is part of a broader effort to improve enforcement and ensure compliance with city regulations.

The initiative will make traffic management more efficient while increasing accountability through the use of digital records and video evidence.