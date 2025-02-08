Rawalpindi Launches Social Media Campaign for School Enrolments

The Rawalpindi district education department has rolled out a new policy and schedule for school enrolments under the slogan “Parho ge to barho ge” (Study and Grow). In an unprecedented move, teachers and school heads are now required to create YouTube channels and Facebook pages to promote admissions.

Previously, social media use by teachers and school heads was restricted, but new guidelines have lifted these limitations, enabling an aggressive digital campaign. The initiative spans platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp, and Instagram, aiming to increase enrolments of boys, girls, and transgender children.

The admission drive covers 1,850 schools in Rawalpindi and 42,937 government schools across Punjab. It is structured in two phases: the first concludes on May 31 and the second running from August 15 to October 31.

To incentivize participation, students who successfully enroll children from their neighborhoods will be awarded “Education Ambassador Badges” and “Enrolment Cups.” Teachers and school heads will receive appreciation certificates and prizes for meeting enrolment targets.

Regular weekly meetings of school councils will be held to monitor progress, and schools must display promotional banners at entrances and key public locations. The campaign highlights well-qualified teachers, free books, state-of-the-art science labs, and large playgrounds as major attractions.

Currently, 12.7 million children are enrolled in government schools, while 27 million remain out of school in Punjab. Additionally, all MNAs have been assigned responsibilities to support the admission drive, ensuring a collective effort towards increasing enrolment rates.