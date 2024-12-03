Rawalpindi Set to Launch Electric Bus Project by 2025

In a recent development, the Punjab Government took a groundbreaking step toward modernizing public transport and addressing environmental challenges by launching the Rawalpindi electric bus project. The major goal of this initiative is to reduce air pollution and enhance transportation facilities for the city’s residents. The project was approved during the 39th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party on October 25. Sources claim that 102 eco-friendly electric buses will be introduced across Rawalpindi as part of this project.

The electric bus initiative will reduce air pollution and serve as a cost-effective solution for urban transport. Residents will be able to take advantage of cleaner air and improved public transportation. It will enhance the overall quality of their lives.

Rawalpindi Electric Bus Project Set for 2025 Launch

The Rawalpindi electric bus project is a monumental initiative with an estimated cost of over Rs 7 billion. The government has already allocated Rs 4.7 billion for the first phase. The network will span 84 kilometers, strategically connecting the city through 10 routes to improve public transportation accessibility and efficiency. The project is spearheaded by the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. Moreover, it will conclude by November 2025. With its implementation, Rawalpindi residents will enjoy a modern and environmentally friendly transport system that reduces air pollution and enhances commuting convenience. It will provide a sustainable alternative to traditional public transport, significantly cutting down on harmful emissions and contributing to better air quality in the region.

With this eco-friendly project, the Punjab Government has demonstrated a clear commitment to fostering sustainable infrastructure. Moreover, it has set an example for other cities in Pakistan to adopt green technologies in urban development. Rawalpindi’s electric buses are all set to pave the way for a cleaner, greener future!

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has strengthened efforts to combat smog, issuing strict directives to ensure compliance with vehicle inspection protocols. Justice Shahid Karim has ordered the Transport Department to confiscate vehicles owned by government departments that fail to undergo inspection at Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) stations within the next 15 days. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported substantial reductions in PM2.5 emissions from industries, brick kilns, pyrolysis plants, and fugitive dust sources over the past eight months. These measures highlight a coordinated approach to enhancing air quality and protecting the environment.

Check Out: Xiaomi Teases December Surprises: Redmi Turbo 4 and More On The Horizon!