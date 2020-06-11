Razer is so active in covering all the gaming accessories. However, Razer pushes out some of gaming accessories including the bases. Keyboards, mice, headphones, controllers on a monthly basis. Now Razer is planning to target Android users who are playing games on their phones. The company has launched a new Razer Kishi which is a universal gaming controller for compatible devices running Android.

Razer Kishi: A Universal Gaming Controller for Android Phones

Back in January. the mobile accessory was revealed at CES 2020 and received two Best of CES awards. The controller will offer exceptional precision and expanded controls as it has the clickable analogue thumbstick. Moreover, Razer Kishi has the wide range of face and multi-function buttons. It allows players to execute one-click action that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.

The Design of the Razer Kishi is very much like a Nintendo Switch, especially when the players add the smartphone in the middle. There are two analogue triggers and two bumper buttons in the controller.

It is supporting a few of Android smartphones. It will offer a lag-free gameplay experience due to the direct USB-C connection compatibility. Here are some of the phones compatible with the Kishi: Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, Galaxy S9/S9+, Galaxy S10/S10+, Galaxy S20/S20+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10/Note 10+, Google Pixel 2/2 XL, Pixel 3/3XL, Pixel 4/4XL, Razer Phone 1 and 2.

