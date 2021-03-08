Razer has now jumped into the smart glasses market with the Anzu. Razer now brings the Anzu smart glasses. The smart glasses come in two shape, size, and lens options. Moreover, it also features built-in audio functionality.

The newly launched smart glasses also feature an open-ear speaker design that projects sound towards your ears from the temples. This means, you can also have a music stream to your glasses or you can also take calls with the built-in microphone.

Razer Launches Anzu Smart Glasses for $200

More interestingly, the Anzu have touch controls on the temples that let you access a variety of functions. They are available on both temples so you can use them comfortably regardless of your dominant hand.

One more plus point about these glasses is that it has come in two designs, rectangle and round. Both also come in a choice of small or large frames. So, you are free to choose the shape based on your choice. Additionally, the smart glasses come with two lenses in the packaging. The pre-installed one is designed for use indoors while using computers as it can block 35% blue light. The other one is polarized to block 99% UVA/UVB rays.

Alternatively, Razer also allows for installing custom prescription lenses. The company has collaborated with Lensabl and customers can buy prescription glasses from them for their Anzu. Other features include IPX4 water-resistance, 5-hour battery life with two weeks of standby time, and 60ms audio latency with a dedicated game mode. Moreover, the smart glasses will cost $200. The availability in other markets is not known yet.