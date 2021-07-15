RDS is all set to bring Google Cloud technologies to Pakistan

REDtone Digital Services (RDS) has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, which will enable the firm to deliver Cloud technology to Pakistan.

According to the firm, this move will enable public and private sector organizations, SMEs, and startups to get direct access to Cloud, Google Education, and Google Workspace.

What is RDS?

REDtone Digital Services is a telecommunications, infrastructure, and digital solutions provider with a single point of contact. It are not a new company, having been founded in 2017, it is built-for-business as part of the REDtone Group, with a multi-decade portfolio of innovation spanning numerous enterprises and regions.

It provides cutting-edge corporate and enterprise solutions, cloud-powered hosting and services, triple play, on-demand entertainment, customer onboarding, educational, and financial solutions across a range of customer journeys/touchpoints as a licensed local loop telecom service provider.

What does Google Cloud mean?

A Platform which offers a set of cloud computing services provided by Google that run on the same infrastructure as Google’s internal products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube.

Users around the country will benefit from RDS’s Google Cloud certified sales, pre-sales, and support. RDS will also collaborate closely with Google Cloud’s startup program, offering a variety of incentives and services to Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

Pakistan’s IT infrastructure has improved and IT exports have increased as a result of numerous measures made by the government of Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). As a result, multinational companies and investors are eyeing Pakistan as a potential IT powerhouse.