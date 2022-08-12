Real Madrid & Barcelona File Joint Trademark Application for Crypto & Metaverse

There had been hype about metaverse for the past few months. First of all, we need to answer what metaverse is? It is a virtual reality world in 3D in which each person is connected to it as an avatar. Furthermore, people can access virtual 3D worlds online where they can interact by wearing a VR headset. The combination of these virtual worlds make up the metaverse. Recently, we have come to know that the football giants Real Madrid & Barcelona have filed a joint application for crypto & metaverse.

Advertisement

Real Madrid & Barcelona Filed For Joint Cryptocurrency

We all know that most people think that Metaverse will misfire. The hype around the metaverse is deflating day by day. In addition to all this, the trading volume of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is also going down in the second quarter of 2022. However, many organizations, brands, and celebrities worldwide are still flocking to apply for related trademarks.

In the same way, Spanish football clubs FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF are the newest additions to the space now. The interesting part of the news is that they both have filed for a joint cryptocurrency and metaverse trademark application. The metaverse trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis shared the news on Twitter on August 11.

According to the latest reports, El Clásico rivals filed the trademarks on August 5. They have covered virtual reality gaming, non-downloadable virtual clothing, headwear, footwear, downloadable blockchain transaction management software, e-wallet software, and much more. Meanwhile, these two football giants are far from being the first to join the budding space. British football club Crystal Palace filed a trademark for its crest, covering NFTs, cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, virtual clothing, sports gear, and more in early July.