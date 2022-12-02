RealityScan app for Converting real-life items to 3D models now available on iOS

Epic’s RealityScan app is now available on iOS to be downloaded for free after passing a successful beta launch. For those who don’t know about this app, it can scan real-life objects and turn them into 3D models which can be used for video games or other projects. This app is helpful in recreating objects from around the world without building them from the scratch.

This app is an addition to Epic’s growing suite of tools to help people create 3D objects easier. The company had also announced that half of its next-generation games are made up of Unreal Engines.

Many people might be thinking about how this app scans projects and turn them into 3D. So, in order to scan an object in the app, one needs to take pictures from different angles. While a user is moving around the projects and taking pictures, RealityScan App shows each picture in augmented reality. It also shows the heat map of the project that needs more coverage.

It even provides a preview of the scan for users to see what it looks like before exporting it to Sketchfab for sharing 3D models. From Sketchfab, the 3D model can be brought to Epic’s own unreal engine.