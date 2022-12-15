Realme 10s to Launch tomorrow- Company Reveals design & color

The realme 10 series is all set to make its debut tomorrow. realme 10 series include realme 10 4G, realme 10 5G, realme 10 Pro and realme 10 pro+.The company has revealed big news: tomorrow it is going to announce another member of the family that will be named realme 10s.

For this announcement, the company has shared a poster that reveals that 10s will come in two color variants. Other than this, the device will have a flat back cover that will house two cameras. These cameras will be joined together by LED flash. While the first look of it will make you believe that it is similar to the realme 10 4G but when you will carry on close lookup, you will see different text ie; “50MP AI Camera” on the 10 4G and “Matrix AI Camera” on the 10s.

Here is the announcement poster of 10s:

From the above picture, we can easily see that realme 10s has a volume button and SIM card slot on the left-side frame. It means that the power button would be placed somewhere on the right side.

The company has not revealed whether it will come with a fingerprint scanner like 10 Pro’s 4G and 5G vanilla models. Other than this, the company has revealed that Realme 10s will come with 256GB of storage and long battery life. I believe that since it is teased with good battery life, it will come with a 5,000 mAh cell.

The company apart from this teaser has not announced the detailed specification of realme 10s. Since the device is about to launch, so we will not have to wait much for the features, pricing, and availability.

