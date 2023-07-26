Realme 11: Launch Date, Specs, Features & More

There had been a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated Realme 11. The launch of the upcoming Realme phone is imminent. Let me tell you that the Realme 11 series was launched back in China previously with three variants including Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+. Now, it is making its way to the Vietnam market. Recently, an official teaser was released by Realme Vietnam on their Facebook handle which confirmed the launch date of the upcoming handset. The teaser confirmed that Realme 11 will make its debut in Vietnam on 31 July 2023. It also unveiled some features and specifications of the phone. Let’s dig into it.

Realme 11 Launch Date

Let me tell you that Realme 11 is the successor of Realme 10 which is already available in the smartphone market. The handset will go official in Vietnam on 31 July 2023.

Realme 11 Specs & Features

The upcoming Realme phone is confirmed to come with a circular camera module on the rear side along with an LED flashlight. It will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen. The handset will have the same RAM and storage as that of its predecessor. It means the Realme phone will come with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. Moreover, it will be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. As per camera details, there will be a 16-megapixel camera within the punch hole. The smartphone is tipped to boast a 100MP rear camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, there will be a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support to keep the lights on.

Realme 11 Price & Color Options

Realme 11 color options will include Golden and Black. The exact Realme 11 price in Vietnam is not known yet. However, since there are not many upgrades in the phone compared to the already available Realme 10, the forthcoming Realme 11 is expected to launch within the same price range.