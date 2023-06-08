Realme has just launched the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ in international markets starting with India. Realme launched the same devices in China last month. Both smartphones are available in Astral Black, Sunrise Beige, and Oasis Green colours, with the last two having a vegan leather finish. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phones.

Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+Launch Globally

The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are similar smartphones with notable differences in the camera and battery departments. The Realme 11 Pro+ features a 200MP primary camera on the rear, joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units. On the other hand, the Pro model skips the ultrawide unit and has a 100MP main camera. It also sports a 16MP selfie shooter instead of a 32MP camera like the Pro+.

Both smartphones pack 5,000 mAh batteries. However, the Realme 11 Pro+ supports 100W wired charging while the Realme 11 Pro only goes up to 67W.

Additionally, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ come with the Dimensity 7050 SoC. Both phones have a 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ curved AMOLED display. They come with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The smartphones also feature in-display fingerprint scanners and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The international models come with different memory options. The Pro+ comes with 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. The Pro version gets a third option with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will launch at a price of $530 (12GB/512GB) while Realme 11 Pro will be $400 (8GB/128GB).

Similarly, Realme 11 Pro+ starts at $340 for the 8/256GB trim and goes up to $360 (12/256GB). Realme 11 Pro starts at $290 (8/128GB), the 8/256GB model will go for $302 while the top-end 12/256GB trim will go for $340. These prices are converted from INR to USD. The price in other markets may differ.

