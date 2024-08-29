Realme 13 5G & 13+ 5G Launched – Detailed Specs & Price

Realme has launched the Realme 13+ 5G and Realme 13 5G, further expanding the ’13’ lineup. These latest models join the already available Realme 13, Realme 13 Pro, and 13 Pro+.

Realme 13+ 5G:

The Realme 13+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset. For improved graphics performance, it includes a Mali-G615 GPU with enhanced power management. In terms of display, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. For photography lovers, it features a 50MP main camera equipped with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Moreover, the device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. It runs on Android 14 and uses Realme UI as Android skin. The phone is available in Victory Gold, Speed Green, and Dark Purple colors.

Price:

The prices start at $275 for the 8/128GB variant and $300 for the 8/256GB model and $320 for 12/256GB option.

Realme 13 5G:

The Realme 13 5G also features a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, its camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS along with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie lovers, there is a 16MP front camera. In terms of performance, the Realme 13 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. Moreover, there is up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage along with the option of a microSD card as well. The Realme 13 5G shares the same chassis as we saw in the 4G version, including IP64 certification for water and dust resistance. Simultaneously, it is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, which is a downgrade compared to the 67W fast charging of the 4G model.

Price:

The Realme 13 5G is available in two variants. The 8GB/128GB is priced at $215 while the 8GB/256GB is available for $240.

Both Realme 13 5G and 13+ 5G will be available for sale from September 6.

Also read:

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Official Teaser Hints At An Imminent Launch