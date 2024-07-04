Realme 13 Pro+ Gets Certified At TENAA In China

The highly anticipated Realme 13 series has been in the pipeline of rumors for many months. We have been getting information regarding the upcoming Realme phones regularly. In a recent development, Realme 13 Pro+ received certification from China’s TENAA, following its FCC certification last week. This marks a significant step towards its official launch, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from Realme’s highly anticipated phone. It is pertinent to mention that TENAA images are not high quality, however, they offer us the first look at the 13 Pro+. Let’s discuss what the TENAA listing reveals.

Realme 13 Pro+ Launch Seems Imminent

Realme teased the 13 Pro series, which includes both the Pro and Pro+ models for an upcoming launch in India. With certifications rolling in, the official reveal seems just around the corner. The TENAA images show the Realme 13 Pro+ in black. It features a curved-edge screen and a back with a frosted glass or fake leather finish. The camera island stands out with its large circular design, making a bold statement.

The 13 Pro+ will be reportedly available in China with four RAM/storage configurations: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB. Moreover, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, providing smooth and efficient performance. Additionally, the device will boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and a fluid user experience.

Realme is marketing the 13 Pro+ as the “first professional AI camera phone”. The handset lives up to this claim with outstanding camera specifications. According to the FCC, the phone will boast a 5,050 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. The camera setup will include a 50 MP main camera with the Sony IMX890 sensor and a 50 MP 3x periscope zoom camera using the Sony IMX882 sensor, promising extraordinary photo quality and versatility.

The 13 Pro+ will run Android 14 right out of the box, with Realme UI on top. It will provide users with the latest software experience and several customization options. The upcoming smartphone seems to be powerful and feature-rich. Due to its sleek design, robust performance, and cutting-edge camera capabilities, excitement is building among tech enthusiasts and Realme fans. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to its launch.