Realme 13 Pro Series Goes Official: Check Out Specs, Price & Availability

Realme has officially launched its highly anticipated Realme 13 Pro series, including the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+. The key highlight of these new smartphones is their advanced photography capabilities, powered by Realme’s Hyperimage+ AI photography architecture. This cutting-edge technology combines flagship optics, on-device AI imaging algorithms, and cloud-based AI image editing features to improve your photography experience significantly. The duo boasts amazing camera setups. So, let’s dig into the camera details first.

Realme 13 Pro & 13 Pro+ Camera Setup

The Realme 13 Pro+ stands out as the first smartphone in the market to feature Sony’s LYT-701 sensor on its 50MP main camera (24mm). This revolutionary sensor aims to provide outstanding image quality, particularly in low-light conditions. Moreover, the handset includes a 3x telephoto lens equipped with a Sony LYT-600 sensor (1/2-inch) boasting 50MP resolution and a 73mm focal length. Both rear cameras come with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for clear photos. The camera setup is rounded out with an 8MP ultrawide lens (16mm), making it versatile for different shooting scenarios. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro has slightly dialed-down specs but still offers impressive camera features. It includes a 50MP main sensor (LYT-600) and the same 8MP ultrawide lens as the Pro+ model.

Display & Build

The design of the 13 Pro series is inspired by the works of French painter Claude Monet, featuring artistic brushstrokes on the frosted glass back. The duo shares a spectacular curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screens are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, providing durability and a premium feel. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset powers the duo, providing robust performance for all your tasks.

Storage and Durability

As per Realme, the 13 Pro series and all future number Pro series phones will offer a 512GB storage option. Even though, the brand has promised that all future Pro number series devices will feature a minimum of IP65 water and dust resistance.

Battery and Charging

Battery life is another strong suit of the 13 Pro series. The Pro variant features a 5,200 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC wired charging. However, the 13 Pro+ offers 80W SuperVOOC charging speeds. This guarantees that your device will charge quickly and efficiently, keeping you connected throughout the day.

Color Options & Pricing

The 13 Pro series comes in three stunning color options: Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green. Realme 13 Pro Price starts at INR 26,999 ($320) for the 8/128GB trim. The 8/256GB variant is priced at INR 28,999 ($346), and the 12/512GB version costs INR 31,999 ($382). On the other hand, Realme 13 Pro+ Price starts at INR 32,999 ($394) for the 8/256GB trim. The 12/256GB version is priced at INR 34,999 ($418), while the 12/512GB version will cost INR 36,999 ($441).

Availability

Pre-orders for the 13 Pro series begin today via mainline channels. However, they will start from July 31 on realme.com and Flipkart. Open sales in India are planned to start on August 6. The 13 Pro series will debut in India first and will be launched in other markets soon.

Check Out: realme C65 Speculated to Endure Bike Crashes and Extreme Falls