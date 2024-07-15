Realme 13 Pro Series Launch Date Revealed

Last week, Realme confirmed the imminent launch of the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ in July without revealing the exact date. Today, the company has officially announced that the Realme 13 Pro series will be launched in India on July 30. This highly anticipated launch promises to fascinate tech enthusiasts with its advanced camera systems and artistic design.

Realme 13 Pro Series To Boast Cutting-Edge Camera Technology

Realme previously confirmed that 13 Pro and Pro+ will boast 50MP Sony LYTIA sensors. The 13 Pro+ variant will sport a dual main camera system comprising a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP periscope telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. The primary camera will use the Sony LYT-701 sensor, while the telephoto unit will accompany the Sony LYT-600 sensor. It is pertinent to mention that the 50MP cameras on the 13 Pro+ have passed the stringent TUV Rheinland High-Resolution Camera Certification, ensuring top-notch image quality.

Artistic Design Collaboration

The Realme 13 Pro series is designed in partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA), Boston, getting inspiration from the works of French painter Oscar-Claude Monet. The series will be available in three spectacular colors: Emerald Green, Monet Gold, and Monet Purple. The Monet Gold model is inspired by Monet’s “Haystacks” under sunlight, radiating warmth and tranquility. On the other hand, the Monet Purple version mirrors the serene beauty of blooming water lilies, symbolizing elegance and vitality.

Innovative Materials & Craftsmanship

The Realme 13 Pro series will also boast innovative materials and craftsmanship. The green model will have a vegan leather back. On the contrary, the Monet Gold and Monet Purple variants will sport glass panels. The series integrates Miracle Shining Glass, which has “millions of shimmering particles” meticulously brushed onto high-gloss AG glass to propagate the “dynamic interplay of light and shadow found in Monet’s works.” Furthermore, the Sunrise Halo design provides a 360° luxury watch-level texture, improving the smartphone’s aesthetic appeal and ergonomic comfort.

As the Realme 13 Pro series launch date approaches, the company is expected to reveal more details. With its advanced camera technology, artistic design, and premium materials, the upcoming series is set to make a significant impact in the smartphone market. Stay tuned for the grand launch on July 30, when Realme will showcase its latest innovations to the world. Are you guys excited? Do share with us in the comment section.

