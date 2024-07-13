Realme 13 Pro+ Unboxing: A Fusion of Fine Art & Technology

Realme is wrapping up to launch its highly anticipated Realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ later this month. As the excitement builds, Chase Xu, Realme’s VP and President of Global Marketing, has taken to X to share the world’s first unboxing video of the Realme 13 Pro+. Let’s dig into what the video reveals.

First Realme 13 Pro+ Unboxing Video Surfaces Online

In the unboxing video, Xu highlights the stunning design of the 13 Pro+. He describes it as a true piece of art. This unique design draws inspiration from the iconic works of French painter Oscar-Claude Monet. The connection to Monet is obvious, with two of the three color variants named in his honor: Monet Gold (the one featured in the unboxing) and Monet Purple (also visible on Xu’s desk).

Xu’s tweet reads:

“Can’t wait to show off the Realme 13 Pro series! I’m so excited to do the world’s very first unboxing. From Monet’s palette to your pocket, which one is calling your name? #Realme13ProSeries5G #WorldTopArtistMonetDesign”

The Realme 13 Pro series stands out due to its design collaboration with Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, bringing impressionist aesthetics to the smartphone realm. The Monet-inspired design elements provide a unique visual experience, with the 13 Pro+ displaying variable levels of luster under different lighting angles.

The unboxing video also discloses the intricate layers of the back cover. It shows how the fascinating effect is achieved. Moreover, the 13 Pro+ boasts a smudge-free and fingerprint-resistant rear. As a result, the device remains clean and visually appealing.

For those captivated by the 13 Pro+’s photography capabilities, recently published samples underscore the impressive daytime and nighttime performance of its camera system. These samples provide a glimpse into the cutting-edge imaging technology packed into the upcoming flagship. The 13 Pro and Pro+ are set to make a noteworthy impact in the smartphone market, combining artistic inspiration with cutting-edge technology. As the launch date approaches, the anticipation continues to build for these Monet-inspired masterpieces. Are you guys excited for its launch? Do share with us in the comment section.