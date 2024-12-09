Realme 14 Pro Nears Launch: Key Specs & Features Revealed Through Certifications

Realme is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated 14 series, with the Realme 14x anticipated to make its debut within the next two weeks. Realme 14 Pro has already been making waves for the past few weeks. It surfaced on several certification platforms including 3C and Camera FV5, hinting at an imminent launch.

Realme 14 Pro Certification Hints at 45W Fast Charging and 5G Support

The Chinese variant of the Realme 14 Pro recently cleared 3C certification. It has model number RMX5055. On the other hand, its global counterpart is tipped to be the ‘RMX5056.’ The 3C certification unveiled some amazing details about its charging capabilities. The smartphone will support 45W SuperVOOC fast charging with the ‘VCB4JACH’ adapter. It will be a significant upgrade, ensuring quick and efficient power top-ups.

The Realme 14 Pro will reportedly come with 5G connectivity, strengthening its position as a future-ready smartphone. Beyond its charging prowess, the device will boast outstanding camera specs including Camera FV5, offering more insight into its photographic capabilities.

The main camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It will support pixel binning to output crisp 12.6MP resolution images. For selfies, users will enjoy a 16MP selfie snapper with EIS, capable of capturing 4MP pixel-binned photos. This camera setup promises improved low-light performance and image clarity. There will be two color options for the Pro model: Pearl White and Suede Grey. There have been no official words regarding the specs of the other models yet. Anyhow, only a few days are left in its launch. So, stay tuned! Let’s see what Realme brings to the table with this much-anticipated series.

