realme 14 Series Launches in Pakistan with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, 6000mAh Battery, 512GB largest Storage — All Under 100K

realme has officially launched the realme 14 Series in Pakistan, redefining what users can expect from a high-performing smartphone, all while staying under the PKR 100,000 mark. The lineup includes realme 14 5G (up to 26GB dynamic RAM + 512GB ROM) priced at PKR 99,999, and realme 14T 5G (up to 26GB dynamic RAM + 256GB ROM) priced at PKR 79,999, making the comparison clear for buyers. With the segment’s largest storage of up to 512GB, leading performance, and long-lasting battery life, the realme 14 Series is built to dominate the market for gamers, content creators, and power users alike.

Industry-First Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Processor

Designed for those who demand speed, stability, and longevity, the realme 14 Series introduces the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, Qualcomm’s most advanced 6nm chipset for high-performing smartphones. Compared to its competitors, it offers three standout advantages: significantly less heating during heavy usage, superior power efficiency, and reduced power consumption. Whether you’re switching between apps or diving into graphics-heavy games, the experience remains smooth, stable, and lag-free.

Segment’s Largest 6000mAh Battery

What truly sets the realme 14 Series apart is its massive 6000mAh battery, the largest in its segment, available in both the realme 14 5G and realme 14T 5G. Built for non-stop usage, including intense gaming, streaming, and productivity, this powerful battery ensures all-day usage without the stress of frequent charging. Combined with realme’s smart power optimization, users of both models benefit from extended screen-on time and reduced battery drain.

Largest Cooling Chamber in its Class

To manage heat during extended usage, the devices come equipped with a bionic cooling system covering 6050mm², the largest in its class. This intelligent cooling mechanism ensures consistent peak performance and protects the device from overheating, ensuring both comfort and long-term reliability.

realme 14 5G: Performance Leader in the Segment

With an Antutu benchmark score exceeding 800,000, the realme 14 5G confidently stands at the top of its category, combining cutting-edge performance with energy efficiency. This launch reaffirms realme’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of its popular Number Series, delivering flagship-level features at unmatched value, especially for young tech-savvy users and mobile gamers across Pakistan.

50MP Camera with Smart AI Features

The realme 14 Series offers advanced photography capabilities with a 50MP OIS AI Camera on the realme 14 5G, delivering the sharpest images in its segment. The realme 14T 5G also features a powerful 50MP AI Camera for clear and vibrant shots. Enhanced by smart features like AI Snap Mode, AI Eraser, and Live Photo, both devices make it easy to capture professional-looking photos in any setting.

realme 14T 5G: Affordable Powerhouse

The realme 14T 5G (up to 26GB dynamic RAM + 256GB ROM) comes in at PKR 79,999, making it an excellent option for users looking to upgrade without breaking the bank.

Final Word: Flagship Experience at Competitive Pricing

At these compelling price points, the realme 14 Series is set to lead the next wave of innovation, offering a power-packed, future-ready companion tailor-made for Pakistan’s dynamic youth.

