Realme has been a prominent player in the mid-range smartphone market with its popular numerical series. Known for offering impressive features at affordable prices, Realme has consistently equipped its devices with large displays, typically around 6.7 inches, even in entry-level models like the Realme 13 5G. However, recent reports suggest that Realme is considering introducing smaller-screen variants for future models, catering to those who prefer more compact devices without compromising on performance. Now the reports are claiming that Realme 14 series will have a compact version with a bigger battery.

This potential new model, rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution, could be positioned as a budget-friendly alternative to higher-end models, like the Oppo Find X8. While it may be smaller in size, Realme seems intent on maximizing its battery performance, potentially equipping this device with a robust 6,000mAh battery or even more. If this capacity materializes, it would be a substantial upgrade, providing extended usage for everyday tasks and gaming alike, aligning with Realme’s commitment to battery endurance in its devices.

Realme 14 Series to Introduce Compact Version with A Bigger Battery

In addition to the battery boost, Realme focuses on maintaining performance stability in this upcoming model, called the “Realme 14 Mini” or “Realme 15 Mini.” Ensuring a smooth user experience, especially for gaming and multitasking, is a priority. This requires efficient heat management, which is crucial when using mid-range processors that could include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series or MediaTek’s Dimensity 8xxx series. Realme aims to prevent overheating issues to provide users with a reliable device suited to both everyday use and moderate gaming, without excessive power drain or performance throttling.

See Also: Realme GT7 Pro Launch Price Revealed

If Realme succeeds with this compact smartphone, it could set a new trend in its lineup, potentially influencing other Realme series like the Neo or even higher-end GT series. Compact yet powerful smartphones are gaining popularity as users look for alternatives to larger devices that can sometimes feel cumbersome. By catering to this demand, Realme could expand its customer base, appealing to those who want a portable device without compromising on performance or battery life.

While details are still speculative, this new approach would mark a notable shift for Realme, as its numerical series has traditionally featured large-screen phones. Realme’s willingness to experiment with a smaller display and high-capacity battery could attract a new demographic of users who prioritize ergonomics and longevity.