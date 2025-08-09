The Realme 15 Pro launched last month. Now, Realme is preparing something special for fans — a Game of Thrones Limited Edition of 15 Pro. This new edition has just been certified in Malaysia by SIRIM. It will be sold alongside the regular Realme 15 Pro in the country. The launch could happen very soon.

The Game of Thrones Limited Edition is expected to have the same hardware as the standard model. However, its look and feel will be very different. The back design will be inspired by the popular HBO series. The software will also carry a Game of Thrones theme. We might even see themed icons, wallpapers, and sounds.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition to Launch Soon

Realme could also include special Game of Thrones merchandise in the box. The packaging itself may be unique, making it a collector’s item for fans of the show.

The regular Realme 15 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch OLED display. It has a resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels and supports a 144 Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness reaches 6,500 nits, making it great for outdoor use.

Inside, it runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. You can get it with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB.

For photography, it offers a 50 MP main camera with OIS. There is also a 50 MP ultrawide lens and a 50 MP front camera for selfies. Powering the device is a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

With the Limited Edition, Realme is clearly targeting both tech lovers and Game of Thrones fans. It combines the phone’s strong features with a unique, fantasy-inspired design.

Fans in Malaysia will be among the first to get it. If it proves popular, Realme could release it in more countries. For now, all eyes are on the official launch date.