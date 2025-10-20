realme 15 Series 5G Launches in Pakistan with AI Edit Genie, Triple 50MP Camera & Slim 7000mAh Battery

realme, Pakistan’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has officially launched the realme 15 Series 5G, and the first sale is now live across the country! After a blockbuster reveal, the AI Party Phone lineup is already flying off the shelves, proving to be the hottest youth favorite in Pakistan this season.

Next-Gen Power, Creativity, and Style

The realme 15 Series redefines what it means to Live Real, blending sleek design, cutting-edge performance, and AI-powered creativity in one stunning package. The lineup features three powerful models, the realme 15 Pro with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage priced at PKR 159,999, the realme 15 5G with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage priced at PKR 119,999, and the realme 15T with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at PKR 79,999. With flagship-level storage, premium craftsmanship, and advanced processors, the 15 Series delivers innovation, performance, and style straight into the hands of Pakistan’s vibrant youth.

Industry-First AI Edit Genie – Say It, Edit It!

At the heart of the realme 15 Series is the revolutionary AI Edit Genie, an industry-first tool that transforms photos with a single command. Just say what you want, “add a sunset,” “change my outfit,” “move me to New York”, and the Genie does the magic. It’s creativity made effortless, letting every user become their own digital artist.

AI Party Mode – Capture the Night, Feel the Vibe

The AI Party Mode turns every night out into a vivid celebration. Using triple AI algorithms, it captures bright, detailed portraits even in low light, complete with fun watermarked frames and dual lighting effects. Whether you’re under neon lights or at an all-night hangout, every shot glows with color, emotion, and energy.

Triple 50MP Ultra Clear Camera System

The realme 15 Pro and 15 5G feature a Triple 50MP Ultra Clear Camera setup with 4K 60fps recording, while the realme 15T introduces the segment’s only 50MP front and rear AI cameras, ensuring stunning clarity in every click. From selfies to landscapes, every photo is crisp, vibrant, and ready for the ‘Gram.

Power That Never Stops the Party

Powering this experience is the massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, the segment’s thinnest and most durable yet. With 80W Ultra Charge on the 15 Pro and 15 5G, users can charge from 0 to 50% in just minutes. The 15T, meanwhile, delivers a full day’s battery life in a sleek 7.79mm design, proving that compact can still be powerful.

The First Sale Frenzy Begins

To celebrate the first sale launch, realme has teamed up with Naeem Electronics to make the back-to-campus season a full-on party. Students and young buyers can enjoy exclusive discounts, exciting gift bundles, and special offers on the entire 15 Series lineup, available now for a limited time.

The AI Party Era Begins

With its AI Edit Genie, AI Party Mode, Triple 50MP Cameras, and massive Titan Battery, the realme 15 Series 5G marks the start of a new era of smartphone innovation in Pakistan. Stylish, smart, and full of life, it’s not just a phone, it’s a vibe.

