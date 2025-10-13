realme 15 Series Launches in Pakistan with Industry-First AI Edit Genie, Thinnest 7000mAh Battery & Triple 50MP Camera Power

realme, Pakistan’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has officially launched the realme 15 Series in Pakistan, introducing the next generation of AI-powered smartphones designed to redefine creativity, performance, and style. The new lineup includes the realme 15 Pro (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM), realme 15 5G (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM), and realme 15T (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM), priced at PKR 159,999, PKR 119,999, and PKR 79,999, respectively. With cutting-edge AI capabilities, sleek design, and powerful camera technology, the realme 15 Series empowers users to Live Real in every moment, further strengthening its position as Pakistan’s leading AI Party Phone.

Adding to the excitement, Dananeer Mobeen was spotted using the realme 15 Pro to capture her perfect party moments, highlighting the phone’s Triple 50MP Ultra Clear Camera and AI Party Mode in action.

Industry-First AI Edit Genie – Say It, Edit It!

Setting a new benchmark for smartphone innovation, the realme 15 Series introduces the Industry-First AI Edit Genie, a revolutionary photo built right into the camera. What truly sets the AI Edit Genie apart is its unmatched ability to recreate your world with a single command: Say it, Edit it! Whether you want to turn your parked bike into a luxury car, transport your photo’s backdrop from Karachi to New York, or refresh your look for the perfect post, the Genie brings your imagination to life.

AI Party Mode – Capture the Night, Feel the Vibe

The AI Party Mode on the realme 15 Series transforms low-light photography into a vivid celebration. Powered by triple AI algorithms, it captures clear and bright portraits even in dark settings, restoring natural skin tones and preserving fine details. Dual lighting effects and colorful watermarked frames amplify the festive vibe, making every photo glow with energy and emotion. Whether you’re under neon lights or at an all-night gathering, AI Party Mode ensures every shot reflects the true party spirit, bright, expressive, and full of life.

Triple 50MP Ultra Clear Camera with All 4K 60fps Support

Both the realme 15 Pro and realme 15 5G come equipped with a Triple 50MP Ultra Clear Camera setup, enabling users to capture every moment in brilliant detail. The realme 15T joins the lineup with segment’s only 50MP front and rear AI cameras, allowing equally stunning selfies and landscapes. With All 50MP All 4K recording, users can shoot cinematic-quality videos across all lenses. Combined with AI Party Mode, the 15 Series ensures every celebration, day or night, is captured in its most vibrant form.

Segment’s Thinnest Smartphone with 7000mAh Titan Battery

realme continues to break boundaries with the segment’s thinnest smartphones, featuring massive 7000mAh Titan batteries across the lineup. realme 15 Pro and realme 15 5G Paired with 80W Ultra Charge, users can power up from 0 to 50% in just minutes, ensuring non-stop performance for gaming, streaming, and social sharing. The 15T, measuring just 7.79mm thin and weighing 181g, stands out as one of the lightest large-battery phones in its class.

Engineered for Powerful, Seamless Performance

Under the hood, the realme 15 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, delivering next-level speed, multitasking, and energy efficiency with an impressive 110W+ Antutu benchmark score. The realme 15 5G, on the other hand, comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, offering exceptional performance, smooth gaming, and intelligent power optimization. Together, these processors ensure a seamless and responsive experience for all users, whether creating content, gaming, or multitasking.

realme 15T – Compact, Powerful, and Built to Last

The realme 15T redefines compact power with its sleek, lightweight rPhone design, featuring a screen even more compact than the iPhone. Powered by the Dimensity 6400 Max 5G chipset and a 7000mAh Titan Battery, it delivers flagship-level performance, endurance, and efficiency. With the segment’s only 50MP front and rear AI cameras, advanced cooling, and water resistance, the realme 15T combines portability, performance, and style, offering a complete AI Party Phone experience at just PKR 79,999.

Final Word: The AI Party Phone Era Begins

With the launch of the realme 15 Series, realme cements its position as a trendsetting brand for Pakistan’s vibrant youth. From the Industry-First AI Edit Genie to the segment’s slimmest 7000mAh battery with 80W Ultra Charge, and now the realme 15T’s flagship-grade display and dual 50MP cameras, the 15 Series delivers a complete flagship experience, made for creators, dreamers, and party lovers alike.

