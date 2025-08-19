Realme launched one of the most powerful series, the Realme 15, last month. The series includes two smartphones, including a vanilla version and a Pro variant. Both phones gained huge popularity because of the amazing specs. Now the company is working on a third model. The recent leak has revealed that Realme 15T is the next one to join the series.

The leak has claimed that Realme 15T has appeared on the Geekbench database with the model number RMX5111. The phone managed a single-core score of 806 and a multi-core score of 1,989 in Geekbench 6.4 for Android.

Realme 15T Leak Reveals MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max and Android 15

The leak has further revealed that the upcoming phone will come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6400 Max SoC. Additionally, the phone will come with 8GB of RAM. At least this is what the prototype revealed. We may see the other options as well.

Moving forward, we will see Android 15 OS in that phone. Unfortunately, the phone will not come with Android 16, which is the latest OS yet. This is all the leak revealed about the phone.

According to the leak specs so far, the phone seems to be a mid-range variant. Although the leaked info is not much but we may assume that it will come with at least a triple camera setup at the back. In my opinion, the phone should have at least a 32MP front camera.

Moreover, the phone should have a massive battery (5,000 mAh in my opinion) with fast charging support. Surely the phone is in the initial stages of leaks. We will surely get more information about it in the coming days.

Furthermore, we are also not sure about its launch date yet. But it probably won’t take very long. Hopefully, it will launch y the end of the third quarter of 2025. Stay tuned.

