realme 16 Pro 5G Hits Pakistan with 200MP & 7000mAh Battery

realme, has officially launched the realme 16 Pro Series 5G, designed to deliver a powerful and well-rounded smartphone experience. With a strong focus on next-generation imaging, highlighted as the 200MP Portrait Master, the series positions itself as a breakthrough for users who prioritize photography, performance, and long-lasting battery.

The new lineup includes the realme 16 Pro+ (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM) priced at PKR 199,999, the realme 16 Pro (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM) priced at PKR 169,999, and the realme 16 5G (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) priced at PKR 129,999.

Next-Gen Camera Across the Lineup

At the heart of the lineup is the 200MP Portrait Master, powered by the world’s first 200MP LumaColor Image, combined with an advanced FullFocal Periscope Camera System, setting a bold new benchmark for portrait photography in its segment. The realme 16 Pro+ and realme 16 Pro feature the 200MP FullFocal Periscope Camera, engineered to deliver ultra-high detail, enhanced depth, and stunning clarity, empowering users to capture truly professional-grade portraits with ease.

The realme 16 5G features a 50MP Sony camera with LumaColor IMAGE technology, delivering improved color accuracy, natural skin tones, and a cinematic finish in every shot. Across the lineup, users also get a 50MP Selfie Camera, the industry’s only Selfie Mirror, and an advanced AI imaging experience. Together, these features position the realme 16 Pro Series 5G as a leading portrait-focused lineup, designed for content creators and users seeking exceptional camera performance in everyday use.

Segment-Leading Performance with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Powering the realme 16 Pro+ is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, delivering a segment-leading experience with an AnTuTu score of 1.44 million. Built on advanced 4nm process technology, the chipset ensures efficient performance, smoother multitasking, and industry-leading frame rates for gaming, making it ideal for both productivity and entertainment. The realme 16 Pro is equipped with the Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset, while the realme 16 5G features the Dimensity 6400 Turbo 5G chipset, ensuring strong and reliable performance across the lineup.

7000mAh Titan Battery with Long-Term Reliability

All three variants are equipped with a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, delivering extended usage with up to 7.6 hours of ultra-long standby on just 1% battery. The realme 16 Pro+ and realme 16 Pro support 80W fast charging, reaching 50% in 23 minutes and 100% in 60 minutes, while the realme 16 5G supports 60W fast charging.

With All-Scenario Bypass Charging and an AI Long-life Battery Chip, users get more stable gaming frame rates and optimized performance. Despite its large capacity, the battery remains lightweight, comparable to a small apple, while offering up to 6 years of battery health with over 80% capacity, ensuring long-term reliability.

Premium Design with IP69 Pro Durability

The series is designed for both style and durability, featuring an IP69 Pro rating for enhanced resistance against water and dust. The realme 16 5G further stands out with a segment-only iPhone Air-like design, offering a sleek and modern aesthetic for users who value both form and function.

Brilliant AMOLED Display with Premium Color Options

The series features a vibrant AMOLED display with up to 6500-nit peak brightness on the realme 16 Pro+ and realme 16 Pro, while the realme 16 5G offers up to 4200-nit peak brightness, ensuring exceptional visibility even under direct sunlight. The lineup is available in premium color options, including Master Gold and Master Grey for the realme 16 Pro+, Orchid Purple and Pebble Grey for the realme 16 Pro, and Air Black and Air White for the realme 16 5G.

A Complete Flagship Experience Across Segments

With a strong focus on imaging, backed by powerful performance, long-lasting battery life, and premium durability, the realme 16 Pro Series 5G delivers a complete flagship-level experience. Starting at PKR 129,999, the series is set to make a significant impact, especially among young content creators and users looking for a smartphone that replaces the need for dedicated camera equipment.

Also Read: realme 16 Pro Series 5G, the 200MP Portrait Master, features a fullfocal periscope camera system and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 is said to launch on April 6, 2026