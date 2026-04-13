realme 16 Series 5G, the 200MP Portrait Master, Kicks Off First Sale with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 & massive 7000mAh Titan Battery

realme, Pakistan’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has officially kicked off the first sale of the realme 16 Pro Series 5G, marking the return of the realme Pro Series to Pakistan and bringing one of its most anticipated lineups to market. Following strong buzz around its 200MP Portrait Master, the series is already gaining traction among users looking for flagship-level camera performance and all-round capability.

Variants and Pricing

The lineup includes the realme 16 Pro+ (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM) priced at PKR 199,999, the realme 16 Pro (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM) priced at PKR 169,999, and the realme 16 5G (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) priced at PKR 129,999.

200MP Camera Driving Demand

At the center of the excitement is the 200MP Portrait Master, powered by the world’s first 200MP LumaColor Image and a FullFocal Periscope Camera System. The realme 16 Pro+ and realme 16 Pro deliver ultra-detailed, depth-rich portraits, while the realme 16 5G offers a strong 50MP Sony LumaColor camera experience.

Across all models, the addition of a 50MP selfie camera, and advanced AI imaging makes the series particularly appealing for content creators and social-first users.

Built for Performance and Endurance

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 on the Pro+ leads performance with a 1.44 million AnTuTu score, while Dimensity chipsets power the rest of the lineup for smooth everyday usage. Backed by a 7000mAh Titan Battery with up to 80W fast charging, the series is designed to keep up with heavy usage without compromise.

Why It’s Gaining Attention Fast!

With a combination of standout camera capabilities, strong performance, and long battery life, the realme 16 Pro Series 5G is quickly positioning itself as a go-to choice in its segment. For users who want a device that can handle both content creation and daily use, the series delivers right from day one.

Available Now Nationwide

Now available across Pakistan, the realme 16 Pro Series 5G marks a strong start in the market, starting at PKR 129,999, translating pre-launch hype into real demand as users get their hands on the devices.

Also Read: realme 16 Pro 5G Hits Pakistan with 200MP & 7000mAh Battery