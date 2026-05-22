Realme has officially introduced the new Realme 16T smartphone, expanding its growing 16 Series lineup. The device brings a combination of long battery life, a fast display, and AI-powered camera features, making it an attractive option for users looking for a feature-packed mid-range phone.

The biggest talking point of the Realme 16T is its huge 8,000 mAh battery. Realme claims the battery can easily deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge, depending on usage habits. The company also says the battery is designed to maintain good health for up to seven years. This is a major advantage for users who spend long hours on gaming, streaming, or social media without wanting to charge their phone repeatedly.

Realme 16T Debuts With Massive Battery and Smooth 144Hz Display

The smartphone supports 45W fast charging, allowing users to recharge the large battery quickly. Another useful addition is the 15W reverse wired charging feature, which lets the phone work like a power bank for charging other devices. Realme has also included bypass charging support, which helps reduce heating during gaming sessions by powering the phone directly instead of stressing the battery.

The Realme 16T has MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The chipset comes with up to 8GB RAM, offering smooth everyday performance for multitasking, gaming, and entertainment. The phone runs on Realme UI 7.0 out of the box, although the company has not yet confirmed how many software updates the device will receive.

On the front, the phone features a large 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate should provide smoother scrolling, gaming, and animations compared to standard displays. The screen also supports up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, improving outdoor visibility in bright sunlight. A centered punch-hole cutout houses the 16MP selfie camera.

For photography, the Realme 16T includes a 50MP primary rear camera that uses the Sony IMX852 sensor. The camera setup is supported by a 2MP monochrome sensor. Realme has focused heavily on AI camera features with this device. One of the main highlights is AI Portrait Glow, which intelligently improves lighting around the subject for brighter and clearer portrait shots. Users can choose from lighting styles such as Flash, Studio Light, Natural Light, and Rim Light.

The phone also comes with LumaColor IMAGE technology, which will produce more natural-looking skin tones in photos. On the back panel, users will also find Aura Flash support and a stylish Gleaming Wings Design, available specifically on the Aurora Green variant.

In terms of durability, the Realme 16T includes MIL-STD-810H certification along with IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K, and IP69 Pro ratings for dust and water resistance. The device also offers a microSD card slot with support for storage expansion up to 2TB.

The Realme 16T comes in Aurora Green, Starlight Black, and India-exclusive Starlight Red color options. Sales in India will begin on May 27 through Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and retail stores. Availability in Pakistan is not clear yet.