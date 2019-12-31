It seems like Realme is going to celebrate the new year by launching the new devices. We have reported earlier that Realme X50 5G and youth edition are going to launch on January 7. But we will get another smartphone a day before this launch. Realme has launched the 5 and 5 Pro back in August. Realme 5s joined the series later in November. Now the company has announced it will add another variant to the series namely Realme 5i. Realme 5i specs have also revealed ahead of launch. Let’s have a look at the revealed specs.

Realme 5i Specs Revealed- Coming on January 6

Realme Vietnam has revealed this information on Facebook. The company itself does not reveal any information regarding its specs yet. But the phone has appeared on Vietnamese retailer FPTShop’s website.

The listing reveals that the phone will come in Green and Blue colours. Design-wise, the phone is quite similar to its predecessors, Realm 5 and 5s. Moreover, it will have an 8MP selfie camera which is a downgrade from the 13MP front-facing snappers on the 5 and 5s. So, it will be a low-priced smartphone.

Furthermore, the phone will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The listing also revealed the price of the phone which is $185.

These are not official specs. We will get more authentic information about the phone in the coming week.