Realme is all set to launch it new device Realme 6i. The company has revealed that this upcoming phone will be running on the Helio G80 SoC and the powerhouse will be powered by 5,000 mAh Battery with18W fast charging. Users will be able to charge the phone through a USB-C port.

Realme 6i to Sport 16MP Front Shooter & 5,000 mAh Battery

Moreover, the 6i is coming with a16MP selfie shooter, which will be housed inside a waterdrop notch, In the Realme 6 and 6 Pro’s selfie cameras have punch holes in the top-left corner of their screens.

There are no more details about the device yet and no other source has shared a word about the other specs. We hope that soon the Realme will share its other specs before its launch.

FCC confirmed has confirmed last month that this upcoming phone will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Users will get to experience a waterdrop notch display that will measure around 6.5″.

No doubt, the Realme 6i’s 5,000 mAh battery is a huge one in the 6 Series. We hope that more details about the Realme 6i will be surfaced online in the coming days before March 17. So for new updates and details stick around and keep visiting our website. We are also waiting for some exciting news!

