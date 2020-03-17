Realme has launched the Realme 5i. Just after the two months, the company has launched its successor – the Realme 6i. We have already got some information about the phone in some reports and leaks. Now the phone is officially here. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Realme 6i is Now Official with A Massive Battery

The newly launched phone is the world’s first smartphone that is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 SoC. Moreover, it runs Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box. Additionally, the phone has come in two memory variants including 3GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB.

The phone has a 6.5″ HD+ display with a notch on the top to house the 16MP selfie camera. However, on the back, you will get a quad-camera setup including a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP portrait and 2MP macro cameras. You will also get a fingerprint reader on the back for biometric authentication.

Moreover, the phone has come with a massive battery of 5,000 mAh with charging support of up to 18W. The 6i is available in White Milk and Green Tea colours.

3GG/64GB variant will cost around $180

4GB/128GB variant will cost around $215

The phone is currently available in Myanmar for pre-order. There is no word about the availability of the phone in other markets.