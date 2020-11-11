Realme 7 5G is Going to Launch Soon





Realme has launched three smartphones under its Realme 7 series. The series includes vanilla 7, 7 Pro and 7i. However now, another phone under this series is in pipeline. Realme 7 5G has been certified by Thailand’s NBTC which means it will soon be available in the market.

However, it will not be an entirely new smartphone. The phone has appeared with model number RMX2111. The same model number was associated with the Realme V5 5G that was unveiled in August and is currently only available in China. We can say that it will be the global version of Realme V5 5G.

Realme 7 5G Could be a rebranded Realme V5 5G

The listing has not revealed any other information regarding the phone. But if it is really the rebranded V5 5G. Then surely we know what the phone will have. The phone will come with the Dimensity 720 SoC, 6.5″ FullHD+ 90Hz LCD. also, it will have a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging.

Moreover, the phone will come with the side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Also, it will have quad cameras setup at the back. The back camera setup will include a 48MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP units (macro and depth). To take beautiful selfies, the phone will come with a 16MP front camera.

Although, these are all our guess. We will surely get more information regarding the phone in the coming. the company has also not revealed the launch date of the phone. But we will hopefully get the phone by the end of this month. Till then do tell us in the comment section below, what do you expect from the coming phone.

One thing for sure is that it will be a mid-range phone and will surely be a budget-friendly phone.