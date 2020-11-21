Right on time, Realme has launched its affordable 5G phone. Realme 7 5G is now live with MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U 5G chipset. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, its specs are confirmed. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Everything You Need to Know About Realme 7 5G

First of all, the phone has launched with an integrated 5G modem and dual 5G SIM support. Its CPU has two Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz alongside six Cortex-A55 units running at 2.0GHz and the Mali-G57 GPU. Moreover, the phone has come with two memory options. It has 6 and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. So, there will be two variants.

Furthermore, the phone has a 6.5-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera placed in a punch-hole cutout. Just like the trading design these days, the phone has come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

If we talk about its cameras, it will have a quad-camera setup at the back. First of all, the phone has a 48MP primary shooter with a 1/1.73” sensor and f/1.8 aperture. Also, the phone has an 8MP ultrawide snapper with a 119-degree field of view and f/2.3 aperture. There is also a 2MP monochrome module and a 2MP macro lens.

Additionally, if we talk about the software. The phone has come with the realme UI based on Android 10. The battery comes in at 5,000 mAh and supports 30W fast wired charging.

The 6/128GB variant of the phone will cost around £279. However, the phone is available at a discounted price in Europe. Pre-orders are already open and the phone will be available on November 27.