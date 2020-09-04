Realme 7 & 7 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are confirmed to launch with 64MP quad cameras, the company revealed in a new teaser on Thursday. Both new Realme phones feature quad rear cameras and hole-punch display design. The smartphones also have up to 8 GB of RAM and are the first TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability verification to show a good viewing experience through 23 major and 72 minor tests. The new series Realme 7 Pro, includes the Superior Hardware with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification. The Realme 7, by comparison, is a watering-down Realme 7 Pro version.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

The Realme 7 Pro is fitted with a dual-SIM (nano) and runs with Android 10 with a Realme UI on top, featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ screen (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen also has a sampling rate of 180Hz touch and a peak brightness of 600 nits and 98% of NTSC light. In addition to the smartphone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The quad rear camera system, which houses a Sony IMX682 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. , is provided by the Realme 7 Pro for images and video. The camera system also features a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens f/2.3, a monochrome sensor of 2 megapixels with an f/2.4 lens to portrait images, and a macro-lens of 2 megapixels. In addition, the handset has a selfie camera sensor of 32-megapixel with an f/2.5 lens and an 85-degree field-of-view (FoV).

The Realme 7 Pro is fitted with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage as a standard. The built-in storage can also be expanded via a dedicated slot with the microSD card.Include 4 G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS / NavIC, USB Type-C port Connectivity option is available in Realme 7 Pro. ambient light, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, and a proximity sensor are included with the sensors onboard. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also available on the smartphone.

The Realme 7 Pro is provided with a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports the company’s proprietary 65W SuperDart fast Charge technology. The phone is 160.9×74.3×8.7 mm long and 182 grams weighs.

Recommeneded: realme looks back on two years of phenomenal growth with users and employees at second-anniversary celebration

Realme 7 specifications

The Realme 7 dual-SIM (Nano) includes a Realme Android 10 based UI. It has a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1.080×2.400 pixels), display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU

and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel SonyIMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

The Realme 7 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera, an f/2.0 lens, which has an FoV of 79.3 degrees, for taking selfies. Realme 7 has up to 128 GB of internal UFS 2.1 the capacity that can be expanded via a dedicated slot microSD card. The connectivity is available as 4 G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port, accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor are part of the Sensors on board. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the side of the handset. It carries a battery 5,000mAh, which can be charged quickly with 30W Dart power. Lastly, the mobile weighs 196.5 grams and measures 162.3×75.4×9.4 mm.

Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 price, colors & availability details

Realme 7 price has been set at $205 for the Realme 7 variant. Mirror Blue and Mirror White options are available in colors for the smartphone. The Realme 7 pro price, on the other hand, starts at $270. It is also available in Mist Blue and Mist White colors.

The first sale of the Realme 7 Pro will take place through Realme.com on September 14 at 12pm. However, the Realme 7 will go on sale for the first time on September 10 at 12 pm via Realme.com. Mobile phones will be also offered later via offline retailers.

Also Read: Realme Unveils Three Affordable 5G Phones- X7, X7 Pro & V3