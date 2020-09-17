Realme 7 pro capture sharper, charge fastest

The name explains us all: in all areas, whether it be imaging, results, or watching, it is a pro. For the Realme 7 Pro, you get souped-up models of sensors , processors, and some other parts.

Realme 7 Pro-Chinese tech Realme will carry the high-end edition of the series, which will be equipped with powerful specs. A new smartphone is ready to launch. But Realme wants you to concentrate primarily on one, its prowess for fast 65W streaming. We’ve seen this technology on luxury or budget flagship phones, but Realme aims to make it open to individuals who are willing to pay up $300.

Charging speed is one of the prominent USPs in the new phone. The business says the system has a good charging power of 65W. Within 34 minutes, the 65W SuperDart Charge will charge the 4500mAh battery unit 100 per cent. Realme says that in 12mins, the system will charge up to 50 percent.

With the 7 Pro, Realme was going for the experienced Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G device. The Realme 6 Pro prequel also features the same processor. The cpu is snappy and can cope well with games.

Typically, when images are shot in the night mode, even when 48-megapixel even 64-megapixel sensors need to click images in maximum resolution, phones require some time. All these situations are treated well by Realme 7 Pro.