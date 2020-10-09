Realme 7 Pro SE seals exquisite leather finish at its back

The Realme 7i is a mid-range device that set to arrive with interesting developments like a 90Hz refresh rate display. It sports a 64-megapixel quad-camera system, and fast charging support. In the other hand, the Realme 7 Pro SE comes with an elegant leather back.

A white-orange dual-tone rear made of Vegan Multigrain Leather is featured on the Realme 7 Pro SE. The stylish and sturdy leather has a soft finish and provides the device with a premium appearance. Its features are similar to the smartphone Realme 7 Pro.

Madhav Sheth, the CEO of the firm, has officially announced the device on his Twitter account. The handset comes with a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED that supports full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, and the Snapdragon 720 G chipset fuels the device with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of native UFS 2.1 ram.

Realme 7i

The Realme 7i features a quad-camera configuration on the rear with a main 64-megapixel sensor when it comes to camera optics. This is followed by an ultra-wide camera of 8 megapixels along with a macro camera of 2 megapixels and a depth sensor of 2 megapixels.

A 5,000mAh battery that enables 18W rapid charging is built into the Realme 7i. A rear-mounted fingerprint reader, 4 G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port are other features.